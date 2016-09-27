Omar Edith Sue Martin (Hunt), 64, of Orange, passed away Sept. 26, at her home surrounded by loved ones.

Born in San Antonio, July 3, 1952, she was the daughter of Jewel Hunt. She enjoyed quilting, reading, writing short stories and shopping, which she said was “shopping me to the poor house”. She loved to bake pies and cook big meals for Thanksgiving and especially Christmas, as it was her favorite holiday. She enjoyed singing and loved her family more than anything. She will be greatly missed by those who loved her.

She was preceded in death by her mother; grandmother, Omar Hunt; and her grandfather, Harm Hunt.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Loyd Kent Martin; her Paw Paw; children, Kimberly “Kim Sue” Suzanne Martin and Joseph Fruge, of Vinton, Kallisa Sheree Velez and Jason Murphy and David Martin, both of Orange; grandchildren, Sarah, Emma-Lee, Brandon and Dylan Wells; brother, Louis “Bubba” McEachern and wife Terea, of Cheek and her close friend that’s like a sister, Phyllis Willis, of Nederland.

Cremation is under the direction of Claybar Haven of Rest Crematory.