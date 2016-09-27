Orange County Marriage Licenses – Sept. 19-23
The following marriage licenses were issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Sept. 19-23:
Dalton A. Bass and Jazmyn J. Elerson
Colton D. Holley and Katelynn N. Mashburn
Justin R. Meyers and Kristin M. Bayles
Flor P. Gonzalez, III and Zuleica M. Guzman Reyes
James T. Chapman and Diana L. Mercer
Sylvester J.P. Tibbit and Farhana Islam
Rodney G. Jones, Jr. and Jasmine N. Scott
Daniel A. Bratton and Jennifer L. Woychesin
David R. Norris and Sonja Kennedy
Edwin L. Worthy, IV and Katie D. Detwiler
Paul J. LeBlanc and Macie Jo Belk
Jay R. Loudermilk and Randi E. Peveto