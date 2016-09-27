The following marriage licenses were issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Sept. 19-23:

Dalton A. Bass and Jazmyn J. Elerson

Colton D. Holley and Katelynn N. Mashburn

Justin R. Meyers and Kristin M. Bayles

Flor P. Gonzalez, III and Zuleica M. Guzman Reyes

James T. Chapman and Diana L. Mercer

Sylvester J.P. Tibbit and Farhana Islam

Rodney G. Jones, Jr. and Jasmine N. Scott

Daniel A. Bratton and Jennifer L. Woychesin

David R. Norris and Sonja Kennedy

Edwin L. Worthy, IV and Katie D. Detwiler

Paul J. LeBlanc and Macie Jo Belk

Jay R. Loudermilk and Randi E. Peveto

