Prentis Baker, 87, of West Orange, passed away Sept. 24, in Beaumont.

Funeral services were Tuesday, September 27, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Officiating was t he Rev. Randall Branch of Wesley United Methodist Church in Orange. Burial was to follow at Orange Forest Lawn Cemetery in Orange.

Born in Pinehill, June 26, 1929, he was the son of Dellie Ray Baker and Annie Bee (Posey) Baker. Prentis was a supervisor at Firestone. He graduated from Sam Houston State University in 1951. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church and also a member of the Masonic Lodge 126 AF and AM in Orange. He loved the outdoors, gardening and he enjoyed reading and watching sports. He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Jimmie M. Baker, of West Orange; children, Janet Dunahoo and husband, Randy, of Frisco, Diana Dupree Baker, of Austin and Joe Baker and wife, Mitzie, of Beaumont; grandchildren, Jeanna Allen, Cindy Wheeler, Danelle Allen, Drew Dupree, Brett Baker and Carly Baker and seven great-grandchildren.

Serving as pallbearers were Shawn Wheeler, Brett Allen, Drew Dupree, Brett Baker, Travis Chapman and Jay Davis.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 1535 West Loop S #240, Houston, TX 77027.