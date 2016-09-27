Ralph Wesley Bussell, 55, of Orange, passed away at his home, Sunday, Sept. 25. Funeral Services will be held on Thursday, Sept. 29, at 11:00 AM, at Dorman Funeral Home, with Roy Lee Helm officiating. A visitation for family and friends will be held at Dorman Funeral Home one hour prior to funeral services.

Ralph was born Aug. 15, 1961 in Fort Worth, to Wanda (Calvert) and Roland Eugene Bussell. Prior to moving to Orange, Ralph lived in San Augustine, with his loving wife of nine years, Pamela (Helm) Bussell. He was of the Baptist faith and was also a member of the fraternal organization, the Freemasons, for seven years and a member of The Shriners for seven years.

He also worked as a rig clerk in the oil fields for over 20 years. Ralph was a family man who loved spending time with his grandchildren when he wasn’t working hard for his family. He enjoyed riding motorcycles and spending time on his computer. Ralph was also described by his family as a ‘real jokester’, who always could manage to make anyone laugh. Ralph was a caring husband, father, grandfather and friend who will be dearly missed by all those who knew him.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Wanda Bussell; son; Joseph Roland Bussell; sister, Susan Bussell and father-in-law, LeRoy Helm.

Ralph is survived by his wife, Pam Bussell; father, Roland Eugene Bussell; sons, Charles Wesley Bussell, Thomas Vincent Bussell and Jason Dakota Bussell; daughter, Sarah Bussell; step-daughter, Heather Foote; mother-in-law, Pearl Helm; brother-in-laws, Roy Lee Helm and his wife, Cindy, and Timothy James Helm; sisters-in-law, Maryann Morgan and her husband, Barry, and Kaylynn Bray and her husband, Bobby; grandchildren, Andrew Mayeaux, Ethan Bussell Mayeaux, Brooklyn Bussell, Jordan Harrington, Kurt Thomas Foote and Annabelle “Fred” Foote; and many other members of his extended family, and friends.

Honoring Ralph as pallbearers are TJ Helm, Roy Helm, Barry Morgan, Brandon Bray, Russell Bartholomew and Jason Owens; honorary pallbearers are Thomas Bussell, Jason Bussell, Andrew Meyeaux, Ethan Bussell, Jordan Harrington and Kurt Foote.