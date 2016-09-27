Pictured from left, are Beth Arnold, Rachel Oceguera, Maggie Stump and Hannah Faulk.

Staff Report

For The Record

The Bridge City Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce that Serendipity Chicks has been named Member of the Month for September 2016. Owner Rachel Oceguera accepted the award, sponsored by Sabine River Ford, from Ambassador Beth Arnold, Marketing Director for Wellspring Credit Union, at the September Networking Coffee hosted by Complete Staffing. Serendipity Chicks received gifts from Tiger Rock Martial Arts of Bridge City, Mary Kelone of Barefoot Souls, Beaumont Occupational Services, Complete Staffing and Neches Federal Credit Union.

Serendipity Chicks is locally owned and operated by Rachel Oceguera. Located at 2011 Texas Avenue in Bridge City, this fun and funky boutique carries women’s clothing and a wide variety of gifts including candles, picture frames, jewelry, décor and more. They are open Monday throughFriday 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and Saturday 10:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. For more information, call 409-735-2828 or check them out on Facebook.