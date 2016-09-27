Valeria Francis Kubala Loiacano, born Dec. 22, 1930 in Houston, to Julius and Rosalie Kubala. Reunited with Anthony, Sept. 25. Forever together.

Preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Andrew and JJ (Sonny) Kubala; husband, Anthony Loiacano; son, Marion Julius (MJ) Loiacano and sister, Connie Kubala.

She is survived by daughters, Christine Loiacano and Cecilia Nettles both of Mauriceville, Roseanne Loiacano of Houston; son Allan A Loiacano of Mohave, Az; sisters: Rose Marie Marsh of Wasilla, Ak and Kathleen Traxinger of Palmer Ak; five grandchildren, Trish Robertson of Bridge City, Sandie Andrews of Vidor, Clifton Nettles and Britini Chandler and Meagan Nettles, all of Mauriceville and James and Rebekah Loiacano of Bossier City, LA. She was blessed with 13 great grandchildren and a whole lot of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital.

Mom was blessed and always surrounded by loving friends, books, bingo and poker!

A funeral mass will be celebrated at 10:00 am Saturday, Oct. 1, at St. Maurice Catholic Church in Mauriceville, with burial to follow at St. Mary Cemetery, in Orange.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm and a rosary will be recited at 7:00 pm, Friday, Sept. 30, at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor.