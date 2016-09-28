Carolyn Mozell Scott, 77, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, in Houston, after a brave battle with Parkinson’s disease.

A memorial service will be held at 1:00 pm Friday, Sept. 30 , at Dorman Funeral Home in Orange. Visitation will begin at 12:00 Friday at the funeral home, with a reception to be held at Garden District, immediately following the service. Monsignor Charles Dubois, of Lake Charles, La, will be officiating.

Carolyn was born in Jasper, Sept. 18, 1939, to Euel Cranston Scott and Mozell Watkins Scott and grew up in Beaumont. She attended Lamar University and retired in 2004 as an Executive Assistant from the University of Texas Health Science Center in Houston. Prior to that she spent many years working at James River Corporation (Printpack) in Orange. Carolyn had a love for art, including oil painting and sketching. She was a prize winning artist. She was also an avid gardener, extensive traveler and enjoyed many trips with her family and friends.

She is preceded in death by her parents and brother, Jack Scott. .

Survivors include: her brother Gary Scott and his wife Nancy of Beaumont; three sons: Robert Fogal, III and his wife Thuy of Houston, Ron Fogal and his wife Maria, of Lake Charles, Jay Fogal and his wife Felicia of Houston.

She is also survived by 11 grandchildren, Christina Fogal Thornhill and her husband Kendall, Allison Fogal Walker and her husband Blake, Zack Pepper, Addie Eckert, Emma Fogal, Jackson Fogal, Isabella Fogal, Olivia Fogal, Avery Fogal, Caitlyn Duong and Samantha Duong and six great-grandchildren.

The family would like to express our appreciation for the love and care extended by the staff at La Hacienda Nursing and Rehab Center in Houston. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s research at michaeljfox.org