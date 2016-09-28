George L. Rigler, Sr., 92, of Port Neches, died Tuesday, Sept. 27. He was born June 8, 1924, in Mission, to Oria Mae Boyer Rigler and Charles George Rigler.

George enjoyed farming and gardening. He served in the Navy during World War II on the U.S.S. Boston as an Electrician’s Mate 2nd Class. George engaged in many battles in the Pacific theater. He retired from Texaco Chemical after 28 years.

Survivors include his wife, Betty Ann Rigler of Port Neches; daughters, Patricia Ann Wilson and her husband, Thomas, of Temple and Mary Ann Bolton Cockrell and her husband, Keith, of Port Neches; sons, James Charles Rigler and his wife, Lisa Ann, of Bridge City and John Joseph Rigler of Mexia; eight grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; and son, George L. Rigler, Jr.

A Memorial Mass for Mr. Rigler will be held at10:00 a.m. Saturday, Oc. 8, at St. Elizabeth Catholic Church, in Port Neches. His cremation arrangements will be handled through Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

Memorial contributions for Mr. Rigler may be made to Catholic Charities of Southeast Texas, 2780 Eastex Freeway, Beaumont, Texas 77703.