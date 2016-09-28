Hester Georganne Perkins (Peco), 90, of Orange, passed away Sept. 24. Funeral services will be at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, Oct. 1, at Claybar Funeral Home in Orange. Burial will follow at Orange Forrest Lawn in Orange. Visitation will be from 12:00-2:00 p.m., Saturday prior to services.

Born in Mauriceville, March 20, 1926, she was the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Lloyd Peco. Hester belonged to the Pilot club, which provided fundraisers and scholarships to nursing students. She was a member and secretary of St. John’s Methodist Church. She was very involved in the PTA and worked as a sales clerk at the Fair Store. She loved family get togethers and baking around the holidays: especially Thanksgiving and Christmas. She was a very good cook and made the best dressing. Everyone will remember her as being very neighborly, sweet, and caring of others. She loved reading her Bible and really lived a God filled life. Hester will be missed by those who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Marvin Perkins and her 11 siblings.

She is survived by her daughters, Lyndia Perkins of Dallas and Sherryl Perkins Yancey and her husband Mark of California; sons, Grady Perkins and wife Margaret and Doyle Perkins, all of Orange, Gerald Perkins and Henry Perkins and wife Kelly, all of Dallas; eight grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren and her sister, Annie Perkins of Mauriceville.

Serving as pallbearers will be Jody Broussard, Sammy Parish and Jared Perkins.