David Earl Combs, 50, passed away Sept. 21, in Orange. Born May 26, 1966 in Orange, he proudly served his country in the Coast Guard for seven years and worked as a marine inspector.

He is preceded in death by his stepfather, Ted Harris.

He is lovingly survived by his mother, Pansy Harris; grandmother, Doris Johnson; children, Kristen Combs, Zach Combs and stepdaughter Christine Himoto; brother, Harrison Tracy Combs and sister, Cathy Conley; as well as numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

No services are scheduled at this time.