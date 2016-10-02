The celebration of life for Mrs. Dorothy Brown, 87, of Orange, was Saturday, Oct. 1, at the New Life Church of God in Palmetto, LA. Rites of Christian burial followed in the New Life Church of God Cemetery under the direction of Sparrow Funeral Home.

She died Saturday, Sept. 24, at the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

A native of Palmetto, she resided in Orange since 1957. She was a member of the Horridge Street Church of God in Vinton.

Survivors include brothers, Edward Fontenot of Palmetto and Andrew Fontenot of Detroit, MI; sisters, Lubertha Lindsey of Orange and Bernice Brown of Baton Rouge, La; three grandchildren and two great grandchildren.