The Daughters of the Republic of Texas (DRT) announces its 125th anniversary celebration, which will be held at the Lyndon B. Johnson National Historical Park in Johnson City on Saturday, Nov. 5. The event will take place from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., with the official program taking place from noon until 12:30.

The DRT is the oldest patriotic women’s organization in Texas and one of the oldest in the nation. In 1891, Betty Ballinger and Hally Bryan formulated plans for an association to be composed of women who were direct descendants of the men and women who established the Republic of Texas. Their ongoing mission has been to perpetuate the memory and spirit of those who achieved and maintained the independence of Texas.

“Through our volunteer efforts, the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have worked since 1891 to preserve and tell the story of Texas,” said Betty Edwards, M.D., president general of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas. “Traces of our dedication are found across the state, and we are dedicated to continuing our commitment to the grandest of states.”

Edwards continued, “The story of Texas and the story of the Daughters of the Republic of Texas have been intertwined from the beginning. We exist so that the next generation will understand the struggles of early Texans for freedom and independence. We think it is more important now than ever that Texans — and the world — understand our rich history.”

Today the organization has grown to over 7,000 members. The DRT continues to play an important and significant role in propagating Texas history by maintaining tens of thousands of historical documents in the DRT Library Collection, helping to educate today’s students on the bygone eras of Texas, preserving various historical properties, operating the Republic of Texas Museum in Austin and much more.

The 125th anniversary festivities will include music by John Arthur Martinez, performances by the Pioneer Women, wine tasting from William Chris Winery and Hahne Estates Winery at the Texas Redback Saloon, a display on the history of the DRT, chuck wagon demonstrations, gifts for sale at the Austin Colony Mercantile/General Store, barbecue and Tex-Mex food options, period re-enactors, children’s games, tours of the LBJ Ranch, and more.

Tickets are $25 per person and include food, entertainment, and activities for all ages. To purchase your non-refundable ticket, call DRT Headquarters at 512-339-1997 during normal business hours. Cash, check, or credit card will be accepted. The event is open to the public.

For information about the Daughters of the Republic of Texas, visit http://www.drtinfo.org/.