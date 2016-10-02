Jeremiah Aaron Klinkhammer, 20, of Orange, passed away Sept. 28. Funeral services were held Saturday, Oct. 1, at Community Christian Church in Orange. Officiating was Eugene Gill and Dan Brack. Burial followed at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange.

Born in Port Arthur, April 1, 1996, he was the son of John A. Klinkhammer, IV and Maria S. Klinkhammer (Silveira). Jeremiah liked to play jokes and prank people, as he was an April Fool’s baby. He loved helping people and had the biggest heart. He enjoyed hunting, guns, rapping and foreign cars. Jeremiah was a friend to all, easy to love and never met a stranger. He will be greatly missed.

He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Maxine Klinkhammer and his grandfather, Bill Cloud.

Jeremiah is survived by his parents; brothers, John A. “Jake” Klinkhammer, V, and Josh Klinkhammer; sister, Juliann Klinkhammer; grandparents, Joe and Aurora Silveira, John and Darlene Klinkhammer and Ann Cloud, all of Orange; aunts and uncles; Robbie Silveira and wife Andrea, Jason Lanphar and wife Tara and Robbie Rider and his cousins, Hannah Silveira, Holly Silveira, Hunter Silveira and Jaislynn Lanphar.

Serving as pallbearers were Robbie Silveira, Taven Terrell, Elijah Teal, Jason Lanphar, Jake Klinkhammer, Josh Klinkhammer and Doug Klinkhammer.