Little Cypress-Mauriceville High School Director of Bands, Jose Ochoa, announced that 11 LCM students earned chairs in the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) Region 10 Jazz Band. The students and their instruments are Tyler Miller, Piano; Kace Smith, Bari Saxophone; Devyn Drake, Tenor Saxophone and Kolby Perkins, Alto Saxophone.

On trombone are Akhil Tejani, Christian Adams and Hunter Fuselier. Pierce Rendall, Tommy Holland, Logan Comeaux, and Julian Purgahn placed on trumpet.

The TMEA Region 10 Jazz Concert will be held at the LCM Auditorium on Nov. 17.