Lois Faye Stark, 79, of Henderson, Nevada, passed away in the privacy of her home, in the loving embrace of her daughter, Sept. 26.

She was born in Orange, to J.R. and Emily Ferguson, July 11, 1937. She graduated from Little Cyprus High School in Orange. Lois earned her Bachelor’s’ Degree in Education at Louisiana College, Alexandria, La. and her Master’s’ degree in Reading Education at Mary Hardin Baylor, Belton. She retired from teaching from the Texas Public School System in 1998 and pursued a career as a college professor, educating new teachers and preparing them for careers in education. She enjoyed reading, watching John Wayne movies, teaching Sunday School, shopping, playing dominos, canning fresh fruits and vegetables and cooking for her family.

Lois is preceded in death by her parents and her husband, Billy Joe Stark.

She is survived by her brother, Texas Wayne Ferguson and his wife Sue of Orange; son, David Ellis and his wife Deanna of Ben Wheeler; sons, John Ellis of Little River and James “Andy” Ellis of San Antonio; daughter, Amy Ellis Clark and her husband Jim of Las Vegas, Nv; her husband’s children, Charles Stark, Danny Stark and Terri Mendez and their spouses and many grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Memorial services will be held at Taylor’s Valley Baptist Church, in Temple, Friday, Oct. 7, at 6:00 p.m., with Dr. Danny Crosby, Pastor of First Baptist Church of Cleburne, officiating.

In lieu of flowers the family asks that donations be made to the Legacy Bible Fund. The Legacy Bible Fund was created to honor Lois and is a way for people to make donations for the purchase of new Bibles in the name of their lost loved ones. The Bibles will be given to new Christians, new members and first time visitors of Southern Hills Baptist Church of Las Vegas.