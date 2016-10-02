Mary Rella Durham, 64, passed away Monday, Sept. 26, at her home.

She was a 1970 graduate of Vidor High School and was a longtime resident of Bridge City. Mary loved to go on vacations and travel in her RV, go fishing and attending Friday night lights in Bridge City. She also loved to spread the word of Jesus and help people in need.

Funeral services were Thursday, Sept. 29, at Memorial Funeral Home, with interment at Bethany Cemetery in Colmesneil.

Mary is survived by her husband of 13 years, Timothy Lakey; daughters, Pamela Wagner and Cryste Horner both of Bridge City; son, Tony Lakey of Vidor, eight grandchildren, Shelby Lawrence, David Lakey, Dylan Rogers, Justin Lakey, Elissa Horner, Shaylee Lin, Star Maldonado and Madison Saenz and great grandson, Elijah Grimes.

She is also survived by brothers, Gerald Durham, William Durham, Allen Ray Durham and his wife Susan and Donnie Durham and his wife Regina and sister, Lori Durham-Saenz and her husband Michael of Houston. Mary was like a grandmother to all her nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Benjamin and Dorothy Durham; sister, Ida May Knight and son, Troy Lakey.