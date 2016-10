The following marriage licenses were issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Sept. 26-30:

Loi V. Le and Bonnie L. Romero

Rory S. Bishop and Leanna L. Ward

Aaron D. Williamson, Sr. and Chasani K. Rivas

Wendell R. Bradford and Rachel H. Betito

Blake E. Bergeron and Alyssa N. Duhon

Matthan J. Rich and Jessica I. Valdez

Randall R. Hairston and Jennifer J. Melton

Derek W. Gaspard and Caroline N. Johnson