Pictured is Dr. Cynthia Jackson with students and staff as Jagger McCollum leads the school’s annual event.

On Sept. 28, the entire St. Mary Catholic School gathered around the flagpole for See You at the Pole. The Student Council President, Jagger McCollum, lead the prayers, the pledges and also talked about how fortunate we are to be able to pray every day at school.

See You at the Pole is a 25 year old nationwide movement. It is a day committed to Christ which usually starts in the morning when students gather around a flagpole and pray. This movement began in 1990’s when Texas students wanted to pray at school.

It was also a wonderful way for the students and staff to start the day.