Thomas W. Hargrave, 89, of Bridge City, passed away Sept. 29, in Port Arthur. A graveside service was held Sunday, Oct. 2, at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Orange. Officiating was Brother Robert Hargrave, of Yellow Ridge Missionary Baptist Church in Broadous.

Born in Port Arthur, Oct. 24, 1926, he was the son of Thomas Otis Hargrave and Clara Elizabeth (Weseman) Hargrave. Thomas was a veteran of the United States Navy. He worked as a boilermaker for Texaco and was a member of the Bridge City Masonic Lodge.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his first wife, Fay Hargrave; second wife, Opal Hargrave; daughter, Linda Rinehart and son, Warren Hargrave.

Thomas is survived by his children, Jane Elizabeth Hammock and husband Floyd, of Nederland and Regina Gouthier and husband Will, of Groves; eight grandchildren; 17 great-grandchildren; 18 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Elizabeth Gryder, of Bridge City and numerous nieces and nephews.