Each October Shangri La Gardens hosts the largest Scarecrow Festival in Texas with dozens of hand-crafted scarecrows displayed throughout the gardens. Created by talented people from community organizations, businesses, schools, churches and families, scarecrow designs range from funny to clever to wacky and weird! For sure, no two scarecrows are ever the same!

The Scarecrow Festival is a great way to celebrate the changing season and see what the community creates with repurposed and recyclable materials with a heap of imagination. The scarecrows are innovative, inspiring, and kind to their world! The theme focuses on “environmentally friendly” scarecrows.

Join us for family friendly fun beginning on Tuesday, Oct. 11 and running until Saturday, Nov. 5 . Family activities include scavenger hunts throughout the gardens, guess the weight of the largest pumpkin and voting for a favorite Scarecrow.

At the peak of Scarecrow Festival, the Symphony of Southeast Texas returns to Shangri La Gardens on Sunday, Oct. 16 . Directed by Maestro, Chelsea Tipton II, patrons can enjoy a festive evening of seasonal nature and magnificent music.

Autumn Fair is the last day of the Scarecrow Festival each year and a day of family harvest fun at Shangri La Gardens. The scarecrow winners will be announced and awards will be distributed. Activities include face painting, hayrides throughout the day, raffles for prizes, live animal shows, games and activities, live music, Outpost Tours on Adams Bayou, and of course the last chance to see the scarecrows!

Hours: Tuesday through Saturday , 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Open on Sunday, October 16, 2016 from 3:00 p.m. until 6:30 p.m.

Scarecrow Festival Pricing: Stark Cultural Members Free. Adults (age 18-64) $6.00 Seniors (age 65 and up) $5.00 Students (with current ID) $5.00 Youth (age 10-17) $5.00 Children (age 4-9) $2.00 Toddler (age 3 and under) Free Symphony at Shangri La Pricing: Maestro’s Lawn $35.00 Live Oak Lawn Adult $15.00 Live Oak Lawn Student $10.00 Tickets at Lutcher.org Autumn Fair Pricing: Stark Cultural Members Free. Adults (age 18-64) $8.00 Seniors (age 65 and up) $5.00 Students (with current ID) $5.00 Youth (age 10-17) $5.00 Children (age 4-9) $2.00 Toddler (age 3 and under) Free