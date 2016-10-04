Mrs. Kelly of Community Christian School is bringing creativity to her 7th and 8th grade science classes and 9th and 10thngrade Biology classes.

Her 7-8 grade classes wrote news articles about a scientist they chose to highlight, telling of what they invented, discovered and/or contributed to science. They then dressed as their chosen scientist for the day and for their presentation.

The 9-10 grade classes created “It’s Elemental” t-shirts that were required to have the atomic number and mass, electron configuration, isotopes, the group/family/period, the year the element was discovered and its uses in society.