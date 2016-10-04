Frances Owers Stains, 75, died Saturday, Oct. 1, at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas in Beaumont. A native of Burkeville, Frances was a lifelong resident of Vidor who liked to play cards, dominoes, crochet and travel.

She is survived by her husband VG Stains, Sr. of Rose City; daughter Barbara Lee of Vidor; son, VG Stains, Jr. and his wife Julieann of Gist and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. She is also survived by five sisters, Louise, Johnnie, Sue, Betty, Nelda and Marion along with her loving companion, Kenneth Cloide of Vidor.

She was preceded in death by her son, John Stains and daughter Mary Stains McGee.

Cremation arrangements were entrusted to Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor.