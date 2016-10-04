‘FROM THE CREAUX’S NEST’

ANOTHER WEEK ROLLS AROUND

We received very good response to last week’s anniversary edition. The staff, under the condition of working with computer problems, left out several advertisements and that ain’t never good. We apologize.*****We had a great time at the presentation of the “Person of the Year” award to Corky Harmon last week. A full house showed up at the Lunch Bunch gathering. Betty and Corky’s family attended. Their sister-in-law, brother Tommy’s wife Barbara, wore her Abbeville tee shirt that made Roy happy. They are both natives of the Cajun country. The group got to meet some of the new office holders coming in January, tax assessor Karen Fisher and John Gothia, incoming commissioner Pct. 3. Also many of the elected officials were present. Attorney Jack Smith did a great job talking about Corky’s great work with the Lamar Foundation for over 40 years. It’s was nice to see Betty also. We were surprised to find she had lost so much weight. She looks good but didn’t like the cause of the loss.*****Well, Debate II is Sunday. I don’t believe it will change anything. I’ll watch and respond next week. I’ve got to move on. Come along, I promise it won’t do you no harm.

USA TODAY URGES “DON’T VOTE FOR TRUMP”

In the 34 years history of USA Today, the editorial board has never taken sides in the presidential race. “We’ve never seen reason to alter our approach until now.” The publication ran a full page of views opposing the election with the headline “Don’t Vote for Trump.” By unanimous consensus of the editorial board they found “Trump unfit for the presidency. He has demonstrated repeatedly that he lacks the temperament, knowledge, steadiness and honesty that America needs from its president. He is ill-equipped to be Commander-in-Chief. His foreign policy pronouncements typically range from uninformed to incoherent.” They went on to say that he traffics in prejudice, “From the very beginning, Trump has built his campaign on appeals to bigotry and xenophobia, whipping up resentment against Mexicans, Muslims and immigrants.” USA Today said Trump’s business career is checkered. His track record is marred by six bankruptcies. his misuses of his charitable foundation and allegations that Trump University defrauded citizens. This week we learned of his violating the Cuban sanctions and that he rode a bankruptcy loss of nearly a billion dollars while paying no income taxes for 18 years. The paper went on to say he’s not leveling with the American people. The question, is Trump as rich as he says? Most experts say no. Mark Cuban says the Trump brand is built on debt. If one domino falls the entire brand will crumble. Cuban predicts the entire brand will be bankrupt in seven years. USA Today asked, “Did you ever imagine a presidential candidate, one who avoided service in the military, would criticize Gold Star parents who lost a son in Iraq? Did you ever imagine you’d see a presidential candidate mock a disabled person? Neither did we.” He would create a enemies list and be consumed with getting even with his critics. According to USA, “Trump is a serial liar, he is in a league of his own on falsehoods and misstatement. He uses the big lie technique of repeating it so often that people begin to believe it.” The Wall Street Journal reported Monday that among the Top Fortune 100 companies not one CEO has contributed to the Trump campaign. Their beef is that his policies will wreck the economy, plus much evidence suggests he is not at all a good businessman. Many believe if this rich kid has merely put his inheritance in the bank, he would be far wealthier today on simple compounded interest yielded. They say, “For Trump, convincing people he actually is a businessman is part of his ultimate hustle. Trump, not all that successful a businessman, morphed into being a celebrity who posed as a businessman.” The 120 major newspapers in the country, and the most successful, wealthiest in the country, have refused to endorse Trump. Could they all be wrong? USA concluded, “Stay true to your convictions, which means putting country over party. It might mean a vote for Hillary Clinton, who is the most plausible alternative to keep Trump out of the White House. Look at her command of the issues, resilience and long record of public service. She would serve the nation ably as its president. As U.S. Senator, First Lady and Sec. of State, Hillary Clinton has proved she is the most experienced, qualified person to run for the presidency. By all means vote, just not for Donald Trump.” Early voting starts October 24.

CONDOLENCES

We were sorry to hear about the death of Doug Egan, 81, who passed away at his home on Toledo Bend Lake at Florien, LA. Service will be held Oct. 5, 2 p.m., at Claybar Funeral Home. We go back a long way with Doug. For over 20 years he was the business agent of the Millwright Local during the time when politics got hot and heavy between Democrats. The battles were more pronounced between Liberals and Conservatives. Doug was a great guy who had a bunch of good, sometime rowdy guys in his Local. Many are now gone but our buddies Quincy Procell and Dean Sarver are still around. Rest in peace my friend.

LOOKING BACK TO 2006

‘FROM THE CREAUX’S NEST’

On Oct. 8, 1956, Don Larsen pitched the only perfect game ever and the only no-hitter in World Series history. As a Yankee, he retired all 27 Brooklyn Dodgers in game five at Yankee Stadium. Yogi Berra was the catcher. I listened to that game at a little Italian restaurant in Beaumont with friends. Mickey Mantle hit a home run. Joining us was singer George Jones, who at the time was minding a service station down the street for his brother. In the early 60s, while attending an Astro game, the late Jerry Wimberley and I saw Larsen pitch. Larsen was traded to the Kansas City A’s by the Yankees for two players plus Roger Maris. Larsen bounced around with eight or nine clubs. He posted a 3.78 ERA in 14 seasons. He ended up with four wins and two loses in World Series games.******Death marks passing of an era: When Celeste Montagne, 77, was called home on Oct. 3, she took with her great memories of a long, exciting life shared with her husband Bob. Together they were on the front row of historical events. They helped blaze a political chapter in the annuals of state and local government. Celeste and Bob became friends with some of the state’s most powerful leaders. This couple perfected grass-roots politics. Celeste often hosted political workers in their home. Their story of involvement and the road they traveled would make an interesting story of people who cared and did something about it. Celeste was a dedicated, loyal partner to Bob, and a wonderful mother to their children. In the past 50-years, I’ve never heard a negative word about this good lady. A big void has been left in this great family. She and Bob did a very good job raising a large family of well-educated, community-minded citizens.*****We were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Sarah Lucia Todaro. We had known Ms. Sarah since around 1950. She and her late husband Frank and family operated the Save-Way Super Market in Orange for many years. She was a beautiful, Christian woman. An Orange native, she lived her entire life there. She passed away at age 85. Services were held Tuesday, Oct. 10.

TURNING BACK THE HANDS OF TIME

10 Years Ago-2006

Orange County criminal investigators question the October 6 death of Theresa Ham Doucet Michael, 39, of Orangefield. Michael was pronounced dead at her Kyle Street residence. The death was caused by a single gunshot wound to the face. The victim was found on the front porch when emergency workers arrived. Deputies found a high powered rifle at the scene. A man called 911 to say his wife had accidentally been shot. Sheriff department chief deputy Mike Marion is interviewing witnesses. She is survived by her father Lonnie Ham, Sr., mother and step-father Carole and Richard Kibodeaux, daughter Julie Doucet, sons Michael Doucet and Kyle Howes, Ethan Michael, Mark Michael and Jeremiah Michael, brothers Lonnie Ham, Jr. and Darell Ham, and several grandchildren. (Editor’s note: I will check to see what became of this case.)*****Congressman Kevin Brady presented West Orange-Stark coach Dan Ray Hooks with a commendation from the U.S. House of Representatives during the dedication ceremony of Dan Ray Hooks Stadium Friday, Oct. 6.*****The “Fat Boys” held their 10th annual pig roast Saturday, Oct. 7. Sponsors of the event were ‘Buckshot” Winfree, Bobby Cormier, Dr. David Olson, Kenneth Smith, Dr. Lance Craig, Joe Penland and Johnny Montagne. Dr. Olson told great stories and the vittles were exceptional. (Editor’s note: I don’t believe they hold that annual event anymore. If they do I haven’t been informed of it.)*****GONE BUT NOT FORGOTTEN: Barbara Patton Thompson, 69, a 46 year resident of Bridge City, passed away Friday, Oct. 5. She was preceded in death by her husband Roy Hunter Thompson. She is survived by sons Brian, Clay, Roger, five grandchildren, three great-grandchildren.*****Kenneth Eugene Wiley Sr, age 72, of Orange, died Saturday, Oct. 7. A resident of Orange he was preceded in death by his wife of 47 years, Jeanette Craig Wiley. He is survived by his mother, Velma Wiley, sons Ken and Mike, daughters Linda Riddick and Jeannie Silva, 12 grandchildren and brother Darrell Wiley.*****Betty Lou Block, 72, of Orange, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 3. Services were held Friday. A native of Orange she was a bus driver for the West Orange Cove ISD and later retired from the school district. She was preceded in death by her husband Harold W. Block and son Gus Block. She is survived by daughter Jessie Cole, son David Block, daughter Dorothy Lambert, 11 grandchildren, 16 great-grandchildren and brother, Luther Bennett.

40 Years Ago-1976

Blaine Brown and Linda Hall tied the knot on Sunday, Sept. 26. The couple will make their home in Houston where Blaine has taken a real job.*****Sharon Primeaux, formerly of Bridge City, visited here from her present home in New Iberia. She brought a couple of friends with her to show off the old hometown.*****W.T. Oliver and wife Ann, after many years of working for others, have started their own business. Oliver & Associates is an industrial public relations firm.*****Spotted gathered at Franklinson’s Deli were Bob Franklin. Lon Craft, Ronnie Baxter, Beverly and Nick Matsoukas, Pete Runnels, Barbara Smith, Dennis and Lynn Hall. The restaurant is owned by Frank and Nancy Finchum and operated by son Tab.*****Orange County has three female attorneys, Ronnie Baxter, Kay Sexton and Anna Misak.*****Steve Spradling and Sprad’s Boat Town to throw a festival to say goodbye to summer and celebrate autumn. The festival will have free barbecue, keg beer, kite skiing, barefoot skiing, truck and ski jumping. There will be a dragster race and boat exhibition, featuring the 007 boat. The ski show will be performed by Steve Spradling and sister, Sherry Spradling, the Thrailkil brothers, Billy Wills and several others. The music will be furnished by “Easy Chair Funk Factory,” featuring Gerry Mouton and “Tangerine,” whose lead singer Scott Hoyt, son of Judge Gene and Mary Hoyt, also plays keyboard. He is backed by his sister Helen, with Ralph Kilmore on drums. Mark Lee, guitarist and Johnny Watson on bass. Tangerine has two new records out, “A Song of October” and “Ferris Wheel,” both written by Scott Hoyt. The Pleasure Island Picnic is giving away 800 passes on a first-come basis. Passes are available at Keble’s Kuttery, Lone Oak Service Station, Connie’s Classic Cut, The Opportunity Valley news and Orange County Cycle Center.

A FEW HAPPENINGS

Our friend Van Choate was in an accident recently on his motorbike and spent quite some time in the hospital recovering with multiple broken ribs, punctured lung, broken clavicle, broken collarbone and a severely bruised hip. He was so thankful for all the calls and support. Sunday he was cooking up a big pot of crab, chicken and green onion sausage gumbo saying it surely should heal his wounds. Our prayers for a continued recovery.*****Our friend Keith Wallace, at Reliable Cleaners is offering a special 75th anniversary bargain. On Monday, at the Bridge City location, they will do your shirts for 75 cents each. The same deal is offered to the stores in Orange and Vidor on Tuesdays throughout October. Gather up your shirts and give them the Reliable treatment for just 75 cents. I’m bringing a few winter shirts. Happy 75th Anniversary to our friends at Reliable.*****Dr. Mark Messer announced the association of two new dentist Danielle and Austin Davis. They are a great looking couple and I’m told that they are also very personable. Danielle and Austin look forward to meeting and serving the area.*****A few folks we know celebrating their special day in the next few days. October 5: Celebrating today is Elicia Dillon and Jared Dillon, also Darlene Stephens and Brad Lanthier. Celebraties celebrating on this day are entrepreneur (Paris’s sister) Nicky Hilton, 33, basketball player Grant Hill, 44 and rock singer Bob Geldof, 65. *****October 6: Celebrating is our buddy, insurance man Jimmy Smith, Barbara Angelle, Lori Harmon, and Troy Samual Woodall turns 74 today. Joining them in celebration are LeBron James Jr., 12, actress Elisabeth Shue, 52 and football player Tony Dungy, 61.*****October 7: Longtime friend, a good guy, Dr. Albert Pugh celebrates today as does Mary Moore, Connie Elkins and Joby Brown, songwriter/singer John Mellencamp, 65, talk show host Joy Behar, 74 and singer Toni Braxton, 49.*****October 8: Darrell Fisher, Sandy Frye, Blaine Hutt, Lisa Havens, Ronnie Halliburton and Connie Bland all celebrate today. Also celebrating is Roy’s Godchild Darren Boudion. Celebrities joining them are actors Matt Damon, 46, Chevy Chase 73, and Sigourney Weaver, 67 and singer Bruno Mars, 31.*****October 9: Celebrating today are Betty Stimac, Linda Myers, Logan Conner, Imogene Bailey and Megan Benoit. Joining them are talk show host Sharon Osborne, 64, Sean Lennon (John Lennon’s son) 41 and actor Scott Bakula, 60.*****October 10: Today is Columbus Day. Celebrating birthdays today are Barbara Fournier, Bob Bullard, Janell Matthews, and Jessie Franklin. Celebrating also are football player Brett Favre and singer David Lee Roth, 62, author Nora Roberts, 66, singer Tanya Tucker, 58 and Mario Lopez.*****October 11: Celebrating on this day is Preston Pittman, Alan Johansson, Leslie Anderson, Anita Ryan and John Cochran. Also celebrating on this day are actors Luke Perry, 50, Joan Cusack, 54, singer Daryl Hall, 70 and golfer Michelle Wie, 27.*****Our friend, former county commissioner Owen Burton will require knee surgery after hurting himself climbing onto his tractor. Good luck with that.*****The Wednesday Lunch Bunch will dine at PK’s Grill this week and JB’s Barbeque next week. Great fellowship. Everyone always welcome.*****Did you see 60 Minutes Sunday on Global Warming. Made a true believer out of me.*****The VP Debate was held Tuesday night between Mike Pence, Republican and Tim Kaine, Democrat. It was too late for me to respond. Both candidates are seasoned politicians; both have government knowledge, both have the chore of defending their leader’s positions. Both candidates have strong values but they must defend values that are not necessarily their values. Citizens, for the most part, don’t vote for president based on the vice-presidential candidates.

CAJUN STORY OF THE WEEK

Alphonse Boudreaux felt sorry for his brother-in-law, Coo-Coo Comeaux, wat was in da mental institute in Pineville. Boudreaux him, he checked Coo-Coo out of Pineville and signed da papers wat said he was responsible for him. Boudreaux started teaching Coo-Coo about different tings, like how to use a cell phone and utta stuff. He was gonna take Coo-Coo deer hunting, so he show him how to shoot da gun and tole him to always make sure da deer is dead. “Shoot him again if he’s just wounded,” he said. So while dey in da wood hunting, suddenly Boudreaux grab his chest and fall to da ground. He don’t seem to be breathing, his eyes dem, are rolled back in his head. Coo-Coo him, grab his cell phone and call 911. He tell da operator, “I tink Boudreaux is dead him, wat should I do hanh?”

Da operator her, in a calm voice, says, “Jus take it easy and follow my instructions.” “First, let’s make sure he’s dead.”

Dere is a silence and den two shots, boom, boom.

Coo-Coo come back to da phone and say, “Okay, now wat?”

Da 911 operator don’t answer.

Coo-Coo say, “Hallo, hallo.”

Da 911 operator her done passed out.

C’EST TOUT

Trump and his Choir Boys

Over the last couple of weeks, Donald Trump’s “Talking Heads” have been spinning that Sec. Hillary Clinton should be held accountable for her husband’s infidelities. She was a victim, not an enabler. It’s easy for any reasonable person to imagine the hurt and embarrassment Hillary has suffered through. Any woman who experienced the public humiliation and rejection that goes with the exposure of an unfaithful husband knows that it is very painful to the wife, who is solely an innocent victim. This past weekend, Trump and his Choir Boys were on the airways blaming Hillary, trying to hang Bill’s long ago problems around her neck as a reason citizens shouldn’t vote for her. I wonder if they feel the same about their ex-wives. Between Trump, Rudy and Newt, they have had nine of them. Rudy was married to his cousin for 13 years. He claimed after that he didn’t know they were cousins. Their mothers were sisters. The wife said, after the divorce, that they were very careful not to have children. Newt was kicked from the office of Speaker of the House after being discovered having an affair with an intern in the Speaker’s quarters. In Rudy’s case, when he divorced his second wife that he had two children with, he announced it at a press conference with his mistress at his side. He filed for divorce before telling his wife, the mother of his only children. Both Rudy and the longtime mistress were staying in the New York mayor’s house. The wife ran them both off despite Rudy being the Mayor of New York. Donald Trump was cheating on his wife with Marla Maples in public, never giving a thought to the hurt he was causing his wife Ivana, the mother of his children. He then cheated on Marla. She left with one child. Donald then moved on to pick a model as his third wife. They have one child. Then there was Roger Ailes. FOX paid $20 million to settle his sexual harassment charge and fired him. Sunday night at a rally Donald implied Hillary might have cheated on Bill. That is really low-life. He’s trying to drag her down to his level. He is really disrespectful to women. For the life of me I can’t see how any woman could endorse his values toward women by voting for him. I bet his two sisters won’t vote for him. They know him.***** My time is up. Please read us cover to cover. Most importantly, patronize our family of advertisers who make it possible for us to bring you this publication, delivered to you free, 52 weeks a year. The views expressed in this column are my own. Take care and God bless.