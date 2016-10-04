The Tenor Bass Choir boys from left are Devonte Jones, John Paul Sulak, Ethan Martin and Corey Villa.

On Saturday Oct. 1, 29 Little Cypress Junior High choir students traveled to Lumberton High School to compete for a spot in one of the Texas Music Educators Association (TMEA) All Region Choirs. Students perform two pieces for a panel of 5 judges in a blind audition. The students are then ranked by the judges and the highest ranking students are placed into one of the Region Choirs.

This year, 11 students will represent LCJH in the All Region and Honor Choir Concerts which will be held on November 12, at Vidor High School.

Students who earned spots in the Honor Choir are eighth graders Lakin Adkins, Aurianna Davis, and Bailey Frenzel. The All Region Treble Choir members are seventh graders Krissy Perry and Hannah Tait and eighth graders Lili Doucet and Anayeli Hernandez. The Tenor Bass Choir will include seventh graders Devonte Jones and Ethan Martin and eighth graders John Paul Sulak and Corey Villa.

Six of these students not only earned a spot in one of the choirs above, but ranked high enough in their group to also perform with the mixed choir. Doucet, Hernandez, Jones, Martin, Perry and Sulak will not only perform with their respective choir, but will also perform the two audition pieces with the other top 20 singers from each voice part.

According to Director Stephanie Teague, “I am always humbled by my students’ ability to overcome their fears and perform at such a high level and want to congratulate their efforts and hard work.”