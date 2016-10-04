Meri Elen Jacobs

For The Record

Facing a new foe did not seem to faze the Mustangs too much as they showed the Kennedale Wildcats why they are ranked number 1 in the state by beating them, 45-21. Although the Chain Gang defense finally allowed an offense to score on them, WO-S will still start district, 6-0.

“We played hard against quality athletes,” Head Coach Cornel Thompson said. “Once again, we played pretty dang good for three quarters. I wasn’t happy with that last quarter because of our lack of discipline and poise. We let them get into our heads and played “their” game the last quarter.”

The Mustangs didn’t hit the end zone until the second quarter in the penalty laden game. Quarterback Jack Dallas did the honors carrying the ball across the goal line from 13 yards out. The two point conversion was no good but WO-S was up, 6-0.

WO-S scored again on their next possession on a drive that moved down the field on Dallas to Ronald Carter passes. The touchdown pass to Carter went 40 yards for the score. KJ Miller scored the two point conversion.

Kennedale coughed up the football and Jalen Powdrill fell on it. Five plays later, Jeremiah Shaw scored his first six points of the night from six yards out. Kicker Chad Dallas hit the PAT and the Mustangs were up, 21-0. Chad Dallas hit a 30 yard field goal with less than a minute to go in the half, giving WO-S a 24-0 lead to head to the locker room.

“We were in control the entire first half,” Thompson said. “They are about as athletic as we will play. Those rascals were pretty darn good.”

Shaw was able to find the end zone twice more during the third period from 19 and 3 yards out. Both of Dallas’ PATs were good.

Kennedale finally got on the board late in the third quarter when Wildcat running back De’Shaun Kirven got loose for a 50 yard gain. On their next possession, Kennedale’s Jaden Knowles zipped 90 yards to put more points on the board.

The Mustangs got down in the red zone but weren’t able to cash in when Chad Dallas missed a 19 yard field goal. Brother Jack Dallas had a great passing game, completing 15 of 27 passes for 258 yards and 2 touchdowns. Miller and Carter were his two favorite targets for the night with them accounting for 6 of the passes for 127 yards, but they shared the wealth with 5 other receivers. Shaw toted the ball for 84 yards and three scores.

“I’m pretty proud of our 6-0 record,” Thompson said. “I didn’t know if we could go undefeated playing people like Nederland, LC-M, Bridge City, Silsbee and Kennedale. We have finished the first phase of the season and now it’s time for district whether we are ready or not.”

The Mustangs will face Hamshire-Fannett Friday night for homecoming at 7:30pm. The Longhorns (1-5) are coming off of their first win of the season, 61-7 over Kelly. Their schedule so far has been Bridge City, Lumberton, East Chambers and Buna. In week five, they lost to Anahuac, 19-20 in overtime.

According to Thompson, they are a lot better coached than last year but are really young.

“They aren’t the caliber team that we’ve been playing but I still expect us to improve and get better,” Thompson said. “We have a lot of activities going on with it being homecoming, but if it wasn’t for the game, we wouldn’t have homecoming. I tell them that I want them to participate in everything, but practice comes first. We’ve never lost a homecoming game and I want to keep it that way.”

Tickets will be on sale Thursday, 9-12 and 1-3pm and Friday, 9-12 ONLY. Prices are $5 for reserved adult tickets and $3 for student tickets with all tickets at the gate $5.

The sophomore and JV teams played Bridge City last week in Bridge City. The sophomore team lost, 14-12. Davion Riggs scored on a 16 yard reception from Kalen Gilder. Gilder also scored on a quarterback sneak from one yard out. The JV team won, 26-8. Ja’Vonn Ross had a 28 yard run for the first score of the night. Justin Sibley had two touchdown runs of 30 and 89 yards. Chauvin Crawford scored on a 49 yard run and Deiondre Hawthorne scored on the two point conversion. The subvarsity will face the Longhorns in one game in Hamshire-Fannett Thursdaynight at 6 pm.

Please join the cheerleaders in the spirit day Friday as they cheer on the team to “Lasso the Longhorns.” Dress as cowboys and cow girls in your western wear!!