Nancy McWhorter

For The Record

This past Labor Day weekend, my sister-in-law, Ava divided part of the holiday with her sister, Pat and brother-in-law, Pat & Norm Walker (also my sister-in-law and brother-in-law) and part with her daughter and son-in-law, Dawn & Michael Williams. The Walkers live in the small town of Garden Valley, Texas located close to Tyler and the Williams live in Prosper, Texas near Dallas. Some that may remember Pat from the past as being called by her middle name, Joyce.

Upon Ava’s return home, she brought me one of these Banana Muffins that Pat had made. Now Pat is a gourmet cook and I have NEVER eaten anything she has cooked that was not excellent. This muffin was no exception. You see, I do not usually care for any kind of banana breads or as a matter of fact, although I do like bananas in fruit salads and desserts, I do not like to just eat a plain banana. This muffin was so uniquely delicious, I HAD to call and ask Pat for the KEEPER recipe.

I don’t know why or what Pat’s secret was that made this muffin so much better than most banana muffins/breads recipes; nor did she. She did explain she had used ripe bananas that had been frozen. Perhaps (in my opinion) it was just her magic touch. Never the less, I have her recipe for you this week. I appreciate that she is letting me share it with all of yawl.

BANANA MUFFINS

½ cup softened butter

1 cup sugar

2 eggs, beaten

2 ripe bananas, mashed

1 ¼ cups flour

½ tsp. baking soda

Chopped pecans (optional)

Combine butter and sugar. Beat until light and fluffy. Add eggs and beat well. Stir in bananas. Combine flour and soda; add to creamed mixture, stirring to moisten dry ingredients. Fill a greased muffin pan ¾ full. Bake at 350 degrees for 25 minutes or until done.

Yield: 12 muffins