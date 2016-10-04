The Orange County Historical Society will have its annual dinner meeting at the Sunset Grove Country Club at 6 pm, Tuesday, Nov. 1.

The after dinner speaker will be local attorney John Cash Smith. His speech topic will be “Growing up in Orange during the 1950s.” Please RSVP by emailing ochs.tx@outlook.com, or call 988-5523, by Oct. 25.

Attendees will be responsible for paying for their meals, however, if for some reason you have to cancel, please notify ASAP as the historical society will be responsible for payment if you fail to give notice.

The public is invited.