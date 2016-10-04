Officers from the Orange Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls between Sept. 26-Oct. 3:

Death investigation, 5505 Woodridge Dr., Orange

Disturbance, 1099 FM 105, Orange

Theft, 4855 Caribou Dr., Orange

Narcotics incident, 2870 Elmira/Medical Center

Burglary of habitation, 17718 FM 105, Vidor

Theft, 10058 FM 105, Orange

Theft, 12123 Toledo Bend Blvd., Orange

Disturbance, 5081 Woodland Dr., Orange

Burglary of habitation, 1505 FM 1136, Orange

Welfare concern/missing person, 6558 S. Bilbo Rd., Orange

Runaway, 2377 Linda St., Orange

Fire/arson, 4734 Old Hwy. 87, Orange

Criminal mischief, 5142 Michelle. Orange

Found property/stolen vehicle, 18017 S. Hwy. 62, Orange

Narcotics incident, 2870 Elmira, Orange

Warrant service, 205 Border St., Orange

Assist probation/parole incident, 206 Hwy. 1131, Orange

Self surrender/warrant, 205 Border St., Orange

Theft, Womack Rd./IH-10, Orange

Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1072 W Bluff Rd., Orange

Theft, 6871 N. Hwy. 62, Orange

Self surrender, 205 Border St., Orange

Telephone harassment, 5685 Tyler St., Vidor

Deadly conduct/firearm, 1490 Tulane, Vidor

Criminal trespass, 14054 Lantana Rd., Vidor

Mental health concern, 6419 Burdine, Orange

Theft, 2556 Bancroft Rd., Orange

Indecency with a child, 3660 Benson Rd., Orange

Burglary of habitation, 1331 Texla, Vidor

Burglary of habitation, 7705 Johnson Dr., Orange

Burglary of motor vehicle, 522 Karen, Orange

Burglary of habitation, 7021 Horseshoe Bend, Orange

Deadly conduct, 12281 N. Hwy. 62, Orange

Disturbance, 1635 Willowbend Dr., Vidor

Fire information/vehicle, 6000 Hwy. 105, Vidor

Criminal mischief, 7076 Tulane, Orange

Burglary of motor vehicle, 522 Karen, Orange

Death investigation, 4627 Scales Ln., Orange

Theft, 1495 W. Freeway Blvd., Rose City

Theft, 2312 Bancroft Rd., Orange

Criminal mischief, 8115 Quail Trail Rd., Orange

Harassment, 5885 Williamson Rd., Orange

Theft, Linscomb Rd., Orange

Disturbance, 8337 Hwy. 12, Vidor

Burglary of motor vehicle, 5199 Ave. B., Orange

Injury to child/elderly, 5645 n. Main, Vidor

Suspicious person/criminal trespass, 450 Simmons Rd., Vidor

Purchase alcohol for minor, 9012 S. Terry Rd., Vidor

Mental health concern/suicide attempt, 2900 block Elmira St., Orange

Disturbance, 155 Med Davis Rd., Orange

Theft, 2035 Bancroft Rd., Orange

Theft, 4020 Carter, Vidor

Disturbance, 6111 Ashland Dr., Orange

Welfare concern/public intoxication, FM 1132, Vidor

Runaway, 8298 Queens Ln., Orange

Criminal trespass, 3192 Patillo Rd., Orange

Criminal mischief, 7277 FM 1006, Orange

Theft of service, 10058 FM 105, Orange