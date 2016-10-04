OCSO Weekly Reports
Officers from the Orange Sheriff’s Department responded to the following calls between Sept. 26-Oct. 3:
Death investigation, 5505 Woodridge Dr., Orange
Disturbance, 1099 FM 105, Orange
Theft, 4855 Caribou Dr., Orange
Narcotics incident, 2870 Elmira/Medical Center
Burglary of habitation, 17718 FM 105, Vidor
Theft, 10058 FM 105, Orange
Theft, 12123 Toledo Bend Blvd., Orange
Disturbance, 5081 Woodland Dr., Orange
Burglary of habitation, 1505 FM 1136, Orange
Welfare concern/missing person, 6558 S. Bilbo Rd., Orange
Runaway, 2377 Linda St., Orange
Fire/arson, 4734 Old Hwy. 87, Orange
Criminal mischief, 5142 Michelle. Orange
Found property/stolen vehicle, 18017 S. Hwy. 62, Orange
Narcotics incident, 2870 Elmira, Orange
Warrant service, 205 Border St., Orange
Assist probation/parole incident, 206 Hwy. 1131, Orange
Self surrender/warrant, 205 Border St., Orange
Theft, Womack Rd./IH-10, Orange
Unauthorized use of motor vehicle, 1072 W Bluff Rd., Orange
Theft, 6871 N. Hwy. 62, Orange
Self surrender, 205 Border St., Orange
Telephone harassment, 5685 Tyler St., Vidor
Deadly conduct/firearm, 1490 Tulane, Vidor
Criminal trespass, 14054 Lantana Rd., Vidor
Mental health concern, 6419 Burdine, Orange
Theft, 2556 Bancroft Rd., Orange
Indecency with a child, 3660 Benson Rd., Orange
Burglary of habitation, 1331 Texla, Vidor
Burglary of habitation, 7705 Johnson Dr., Orange
Burglary of motor vehicle, 522 Karen, Orange
Burglary of habitation, 7021 Horseshoe Bend, Orange
Deadly conduct, 12281 N. Hwy. 62, Orange
Disturbance, 1635 Willowbend Dr., Vidor
Fire information/vehicle, 6000 Hwy. 105, Vidor
Criminal mischief, 7076 Tulane, Orange
Burglary of motor vehicle, 522 Karen, Orange
Death investigation, 4627 Scales Ln., Orange
Theft, 1495 W. Freeway Blvd., Rose City
Theft, 2312 Bancroft Rd., Orange
Criminal mischief, 8115 Quail Trail Rd., Orange
Harassment, 5885 Williamson Rd., Orange
Theft, Linscomb Rd., Orange
Disturbance, 8337 Hwy. 12, Vidor
Burglary of motor vehicle, 5199 Ave. B., Orange
Injury to child/elderly, 5645 n. Main, Vidor
Suspicious person/criminal trespass, 450 Simmons Rd., Vidor
Purchase alcohol for minor, 9012 S. Terry Rd., Vidor
Mental health concern/suicide attempt, 2900 block Elmira St., Orange
Disturbance, 155 Med Davis Rd., Orange
Theft, 2035 Bancroft Rd., Orange
Theft, 4020 Carter, Vidor
Disturbance, 6111 Ashland Dr., Orange
Welfare concern/public intoxication, FM 1132, Vidor
Runaway, 8298 Queens Ln., Orange
Criminal trespass, 3192 Patillo Rd., Orange
Criminal mischief, 7277 FM 1006, Orange
Theft of service, 10058 FM 105, Orange