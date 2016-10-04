St. Mary Catholic School is conducting their annual raffle fundraiser. Winners will receive two Cowboys vs. Baltimore Ravens tickets scheduled Sunday, Nov. 20, one night hotel accommodations with breakfast at the Holiday Inn Express & Suites, Arlington, $300 Visa Cash card for travel and meal expenses and two $25 gift cards. Cost of raffle tickets are $20 each.

Drawing will be held on Monday, Nov. 7 (need not be present to win). Please call the school at 883-8913 for more information. St. Mary sincerely appreciates your support.