The Texas Red Flashers will meet at Robert’s Restaurant, on Park Ave. at 11:30 a.m., Thursday, Oct. 20.

Birthday ladies are Lady Penny Pincher, Kathy Jones and Duchess Susanna, Susan Quigley. Ladies will bring door prizes to be exchanged.

Plans are being made to care for our scarecrow, Lady Evangline, at Shangri La. All ladies are welcome. For information call 886-1609.