Pictured bottom (left to right) Brylee Castino, Mason Henning, Cadynce Bellon and “J” Lanting. Top Hollie Torres-Roberts, Angel Murillo, Carson Harris and Corbin Burman.

St. Mary Catholic School’s PreK3 class had a special treat while studying the letter “C”. Sherryl Murillo, mother of Angel, used her creative talents for her son’s snack day. The popcorn snack was made to look like corn on the cob. Mrs. Harmon, their teacher, said that the snack was a hit while reinforcing their alphabet letter of the week.