AUSTIN —Federal officials announced more than $2.1 million had been approved to install and lease for 18 months the Deweyville Elementary School’s temporary modular classrooms.

The school was devastated by the severe storms and flooding in March. The 11 modular classrooms, which serve students in grades K-5, were available at the start of this school year while the district begins rebuilding a permanent facility.

The funding represents the federal share—75 percent—of the $2.87 million project. The district was one of 64 applicants in 21 counties that were eligible to be reimbursed for disaster-related costs under FEMA’s Public Assistance program.

The Deweyville school project includes setting the modular units on foundations and elevating them; connecting the units with ADA-compliant paths, ramps and walkways; installing railings, canopies and parking areas, as well as the cost of leasing the units for 18 months.

Under FEMA’s PA program, the agency obligates funding for eligible projects directly to the state. Following the state’s review process and upon receipt of appropriate documentation, the state will provide funds to the school district to reimburse completed work

For more information on Texas’ recovery from the March storms, visit www.fema.gov/disaster/4266; or visit the Texas Division of Emergency Management website at txdps.state.tx.us/dem. Follow FEMA on Twitter @femaregion6.