Ray Cessac, 88, of Vidor died Thursday, Oct. 6, at his vidor residence.

A native of Abbeville, LA, he was a longtime resident of Vidor. Ray was a member of Our Lady of Lourdes Catholic Church in Vidor, where he was a member of the Knights of Columbus. He served his country in the US Army. Ray has been a barber in Vidor for over 62 years, where over 30 years he owned and operated Ray’s Barber Shop. Ray’s interest was his work and his family.

A funeral liturgy outside mass will be held at 2:00 pm, Sunday, Oct. 9, at Memorial Funeral Home of Vidor, with burial to follow at Restlawn Memorial Park in Vidor.

Visitation will begin at 6:00 pm and a Christian vigil at 7:00 pm Saturday, Oct. 8, at Memorial Funeral Home.

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Alice Cessac; son, John Ray Cessac, both of Vidor; daughters, Laura Statum of Orangefield and Paula Statum of Kaufman; six grandchildren Ashton Cessac, Joseph Cessac, Jace Statum, Danielle Statum, Brooke Statum, Brandon Statum and two great grandchildren, Dakota Ray Black and Willow Marie Cessac.

He was preceded in death by his daughter Stacie Cessac.