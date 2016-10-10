Adella Pauline (Stevens) Gravett, “Red Headed Lucy”, passed away on Thursday, September 22, 2016, at Baptist Hospital of Southeast Texas, in Orange, Texas, at the age of 55. A memorial gathering, for family and friends, will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Monday, October 17, 2016, from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

Adella was born on Monday, July 31, 1961 in Orange, Texas, to parents Adella (Johnson) and Robert Stevens. She was a lifelong resident of Orange, Texas, where she lived with her loving husband of 27 years, Terry Gravett. Adella was a Christian woman who was very spiritual. She also had an infectious laugh that went along with her wonderful, outgoing personality. Adella spent many years working as a caregiver in the Orange, Texas area; a job that always made her feel fulfilled. When she wasn’t working, Adella enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren. She also enjoyed spending time on the computer and dancing to the music she always was playing. Adella was a loving wife, mother, aunt, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend, who will be dearly missed.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Adella and Robert Stevens.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, Terry Gravett; her sons, Stephen Aubrey Fisher and Chase Gravett; her brother, Lance Johnson and his wife, Shabanna; her nephews, William Johnson and Kyle Johnson; her grandchildren, Myaih Fisher, Gavin Morris, Justen Gravett, Kirstin Fisher, and Micah Gravett; her great-grandchild, Riley Jo Gravett; and many members of her extended family, and friends.

