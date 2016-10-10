Arnold Vernal Schroeder was born on July 24, 1933, in San Antonio, Texas, to Emil August Schroeder and Hilda Kossaeth Schroeder. He passed away on October 9, 2016, in Port Arthur, Texas.

Arnold attended Fox Technical High School in San Antonio before serving in the Korean War in the United States Air Force. He was stationed at Ashiya Air Force base in Japan where he met the office secretary to the chaplain, her name was Jean Yamagishi. They were married in Japan on July 17, 1956.

Arnold returned to Texas and worked as a route salesman for Hostess Cakes before fulfilling his dream of drafting and design. He worked for Dixie Form and Steel in San Antonio, Industrial Air and Hydraulics of Houston, along with Bowen Oil Tool, and Custom Controls Company.

Arnold served in various Lutheran congregations in San Antonio and Houston as a teacher, elder, and faithful servant.

He was preceded in death by his sister-in-law, Loyse Schroeder and his parents.

Arnold is survived by his wife of sixty years, Jean; son, the Reverend Francis L. Schroeder and his wife, Sandra, of Nederland; granddaughters, Helen Simmons and her husband, James, of Port Neches and Hannah and her husband, Michael, of Dickinson; great-granddaughter, Isabelle Simmons; sister, Dorothy Dennis of Round Rock; brother, Vernal Schroeder of San Antonio; niece, Pam; and nephews, Malcolm, Wayne, Dale, and Jay.

A gathering of Mr. Schroeder’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Tuesday, October 11, 2016, at Broussard’s, 505 North 12th Street, Nederland. His cremation arrangements will be handled under the direction of Broussard’s Crematorium, Beaumont.

