Beth Arnold, Marketing Director of Wellspring Credit Union, was present on Thursday, Oct. 6, to present $50 cash cards to the winners of the Bridge City High School Perfect Attendance Program for the First Six Weeks grading period.

The winners shown in the picture are, David Coleman, 9th Grade; Amanda Jones, 10th Grade; Shaney Wilbur, 11th Grade; Anna Watts, 12th Grade and Beth Arnold РWellspring Credit Union Marketing Director.