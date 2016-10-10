George Pixley Padgett, Jr., 80, of Orange, Texas, died on Wednesday, October 5, 2016. He was born in Brownsville, Texas, to Lorena M. and George Padgett, Sr., before moving to Orange in 1941. He graduated from Little Cypress High School and was a U.S. Army veteran. He worked at Allied Chemical and Ausimont USA in Orange, until retirement in 2000. He enjoyed wood carving, working in stained lead glass, and raising roses.

George is survived by his wife of 56 years, Joan; son, Scott Padgett; niece and nephew, Alison and Rocky Mize; nephews, Bill and David Padgett; and cousin, Joe L. Hudson, all of Orange.

He was preceded in death by his parents, George P. Sr. and Lorena Padgett, and his brothers, Freeman V. and Winston Padgett.

Cremation will be handled by Dorman Funeral Home in Orange, with no further service according to his wishes.

In Lieu of flowers, on behalf of George, the family requests that donations be made to the Humane Society of Southeast Texas: P.O. Box 1629 Beaumont, Texas 77704

