The Celebration of Life for Mrs. Nell Fontenot, 76, of Orange will be held during a Mass of Resurrection, Wednesday, October 12, 2016, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Therese Catholic Church.

Private Burial Services are planned.

She died Sunday, October 9, 2016.

Survivors include her husband, Joseph, children Jacqueline Sterling, Leprecia Payne, Kirsten Fontenot and Dennis Fontenot, sister, Mae Katherine Brown, 11 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren.

Offer sympathy expressions at sparrowfuneralhome.com.

About The Record Newspapers