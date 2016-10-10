Orange County Marriage Licenses – Oct. 3-7
The following marriage licenses were issued by the office of Brandy Robertson, Orange County Clerk, for the week of Oct. 3-7:
Bernard J. Marks, Jr. and Jasmine N. Blackshire
Anthony C. Brown and Kristina T. Bice
Timothy A. Bass and Juanita D. LaBove
Russell L. Welch and Patricia D. Barber
Michael H. Burns, Jr. and Shirly L. Etter
Bryan F. Johnson and Amy E. Lindsey
Mark G. Stewart, Jr. and Katherine C. Prevost
Mikel W. Roden and Shelbi A. Tucker
Cameron C. Dishon and Bria R. Thibodeaux
Brandon L. Poole and Amber N. Duncan
Joseph A. Havard and Misty C. Trussell
Kevin S. Currie and Victoria J. Baudat
Dalton R. McClelland and Carey M. Saunders
Erik N. Luce and Mazirene G. Stevens
Brandon S. Moore and Katlyn D. Pickett
Robert W. Currie and Mindy M. McKee
Rodney L. Burks and Kendra D. Gilbreath
Jimmy R. Wells and Vanessa D. Brown
Carroll W. Salter and Mary A. Brinson
Stephen P. Allen, Sr. and Theresa A. Allen