Pamela Sue Carrington Baldwin, age 62 of Orange, Texas, passed away on Wednesday, September 28, 2016 in Port Arthur, Texas. Dorman Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.

Pam was born in Livingston, Texas on June 20, 1954 to Violet Mae Hamm Walker and J.D. “Red” Walker. She retired after many years of being a in the “Million Dollar Club” for Cavendars. Pam had been a long time resident of Highlands, TX before moving to Orange, TX five years ago. She enjoyed gardening and fishing.

Pam is preceded in death by her parents, and sister Sherry Walker.

Survivors include her daughter, Melissa Carrington and her fiancé Robert Espinoza of Baytown, TX and sister Debbie Vacek and her husband Ray of Kemah, TX. Companion Chris Shelley and his daughter Jessica Mayo and her husband Joey of Orange, TX. As well as many special friends.

A private memorial will service will be held at a later date.

