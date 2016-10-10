Ramon Eugene “Gene” Davis, Jr., 56, of Orange, Texas, passed away at his home on Wednesday, October 5, 2016. A Graveside service, under the direction of Dorman Funeral Home, will be held at 12:00 PM on Wednesday, October 12, 2016, at Davis Cemetery in Bon Weir, Texas, with Bill Black officiating. Visitation for family and friends will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 11, 2016, from 5:00 PM – 9:00 PM.

Gene was born on Sunday, May 29, 1960, in Orange, Texas, to mother, Edith M. (Lingo) and he resided in the Orange area for the remainder of his life. Gene was a devout Christian man who was a member of the Nazarene church in Orange. Gene worked for many years in the booth at Market Basket and also at Safeway. When Gene wasn’t working, he enjoyed square dancing. Gene had many friends and was known, and loved by many.

Gene is preceded in death by his mother, Edith Lingo Myers; step-dad, Mason Myers; and brother, Ira Davis.

Those left to cherish Gene’s memory are his sister; Ramona Davis Cockerham of Orange, Texas; brother, Ramsey “Billy” Davis and his wife, Tammy; and many members of his extended family, and friends who will miss him dearly.

Honoring Gene as Pallbearers are David Foreman, Larry Granger, Jr., Greg Martin, James Shute, Bill Black, and Billy Bohannon; Honorary Pallbearer Ramsey “Billy” Davis.

