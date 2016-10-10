Rebecca Sue Burlin (Peebles), 66, of Orange, passed away on September 30, 2016, at Baptist Hospital in Beaumont.

Memorial services will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2016, at Wesley United Methodist Church at 401 N 37th Streetin Orange. Officiating will be Randy Branch. Burial will follow the service at 4:00 p.m. at Fairview Cemetery in Winnie, Texas.

Born in Beaumont, Texas, on July 27, 1950, she was the daughter of Carlton Gilmer Peebles, Sr. and Phyllis Geraldine (Phend) Peebles. She is survived by her daughters, Robin Gooch and husband Michael W. Gooch of Bridge City, and Victoria Lynn Pitre of Hamshire; her sister, Sharon Tully of Hamshire; her brother, Carlton Gilmer Peebles, Jr. and wife Betty of Hamshire; her uncles, Ivo Phend, Jr. and wife Patsy of Hamshire, and Walter Erickson, Sr. of Beaumont; and numerous cousins. Rebecca was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church. She loved reading, baking, sewing and going to church. She loved her daughters, her family, her cats and her grand-dogs. Rebecca will be missed by those who knew and loved her.