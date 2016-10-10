Robert Earl “Bob” Wolford, 74, of Nederland, died Wednesday, October 5, 2016. He was born on March 30, 1942, in Port Arthur, to Florita Lucia Swinney Wolford and Earl Banks Wolford.

A graduate of Lamar Institute of Technology, he retired from Equistar as an Electrical and Analytical Technician. “Bob” enjoyed doing yard work, fishing, carpentry, and riding in the golf cart. He raised Koi in the back yard ponds he constructed. He was a jack of all trades and could fix almost anything. The family spent many good times at the cedar house he built in Ivanhoe. A man of quiet faith, he was so proud of the persons his children became and loved his grandchildren.

He is survived by his wife, Laurenda Babin Wolford; sons, Troy Wolford and his wife, Chris, of Plano and Ryan Wolford and his wife, Kalynne, of Frisco; daughter, Michelle Cawood and husband, Rich, of Mansfield; grandchildren, Dani Trammell and husband Scott; Sean Wolford; Hayden, Harrison, and Henry Cawood; and Libby Wolford; awaiting the arrival of the first great-granddaughter, Teagan Rose Trammell; cousins, Rick and Dirk Matte; brother-in-law, Dr. Wayne Babin and wife Kathy; and beloved cats, Purdy and Winnie. He was preceded by his parents.The family wishes to thank Dr. Roussel Clement, Dr. Harry Smith, and the staff of Cancer Center of Southeast Texas and the love and care of Denise and Phyllis with Gentiva Hospice.A gathering of Mr. Wolford’s family and friends will be from 5:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., Sunday, October 9, 2016, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, 2711 Helena Avenue, Nederland. His funeral service will be 10:00 a.m., Monday, October 10, 2016, at Holy Cross Lutheran Church, Nederland, with his entombment following at Oak Bluff Memorial Park, Port Neches.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Lutheran World Relief, 700 Light Street, Baltimore, Maryland 21230, Colon Cancer Research/ The University of Texas M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, P.O. Box 4486, Houston, Texas 77210-4486, or Humane Society of Southeast Texas P.O. Box 1629, Beaumont, Texas 77704.

