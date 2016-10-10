Sherry Lynn Bradley, 63, of Orange, passed away on October 4, 2016, at Baptist Hospital in Orange.

Born in Lawrenceburg, Tennessee, on November 8, 1952, she was the daughter of Charles “Bud” Wildmon and Mary Dean (Freeman) Wildmon. Sherry worked for San Jacinto Glass for many years. She was an entrepreneur and always looked for the “perfect” venture. She loved cooking and collecting recipes. She also loved animals, especially dogs. Sherry never met a stranger and would help anyone who needed it. Sherry will be missed by all who knew and loved her.

She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Bill Bradley; and her sister, Gytha Grissom.

She is survived by her sons, Billy Bradley and his wife Shanna, of Vidor, and Jason Spencer and his wife Jennifer, of New Braunfels; her daughter, Wendy Riggs and her husband Ricky, of Beaumont; her grandchildren, Brandon Bradley, Jaret Bradley, and Maggie Bradley, Alyssa Ellis, Sommer Riggs, Casey Riggs, Reyna Dews, River Dews, and Willow Spencer; her great-grandchildren, Joseph Bradley, Bennett Bradley, and Ava Riggs; her sister, Kelli Mays and her husband Rodney, of Orange; and her nieces, Mary Megan and Piper Mays. She is also survived by hosts of other loving family and friends.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Humane Society of SETX, at 2050 Spindletop Ave., Beaumont, Texas, 77705.

A memorial service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, October 8, 2016, at Westgate Church of Christ, located at 6390 Westgate Dr., Beaumont, TX.

About The Record Newspapers