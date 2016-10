St. Mary Catholic School Middle School Art Club has selected officers for the 2016 – 2017 school year. The students elected are Zack Keszeg, President; Jaci Doucet, Vice President; Maggie Granger, Secretary, Tiger Carpenter, Treasurer; Jacob Anderson, Historian; and Sarah Kusek, Chaplain.

Pictured (left to right) bottom Keszeg; top Anderson, Doucet, Carpenter, Granger and Kusek.