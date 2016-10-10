Vonda Lee Granger, 76, of Orange, Texas, passed away on Monday, October 3, 2016, at Harbor Hospice in Beaumont, Texas. Funeral services will be held at Dorman Funeral Home on Friday, October 7, 2016, at 10:00 AM, with Brother Bobby Granger officiating and a committal service immediately following at Granger Cemetery. A visitation for family and friends will be from 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM on Thursday, October 6, 2016, at Dorman Funeral Home.

Vonda was born on Monday, April 22, 1940, in Orange, Texas, to parents Minerva Emily Ellen (Brady) and Franklin Lee Alford, and remained in Orange throughout her life with her loving husband, Walter William Granger, Sr., and their children. Vonda was a devout Christian woman who was an active member of the church her father built, Bridge City Christian Church, in Bridge City, Texas. After completing the Vocational nursing program at Lamar State College Orange, Vonda worked as a Licensed Vocational Nurse for over 15 years. She was a hardworking woman who took pride in knowing she had instilled that same work ethic in her children. Vonda had a beautiful singing voice and even had the opportunity, as a young woman, to sing on the radio. She had a real zest for life and was known for her wonderful stories. Vonda enjoyed spending time outdoors camping, freshwater fishing, and shrimping. When she wasn’t able to spend the day outside, Vonda enjoyed painting, watching classic movies, and sewing. Vonda was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, and friend; who loved spending time with her family and will be dearly missed.

Vonda is preceded in death by her parents, Minerva and Franklin Alford; husband, Walter William Granger, Sr.; and son, Walter William Granger, Jr.

Those who will cherish Vonda’s memory are her daughters, Carolyn Fregia and her husband, Carl, of Orange, Texas, and Melanie Touchet and her husband, Troy, of Groves, Texas; son, Franklin Granger and his wife, Rita, of Orange, Texas; brother, Stephen Alford and his wife; sisters, Alecia Henry and her husband, and Suzanne Alford; 7 grandchildren; and 4 great-grandchildren.

Honoring her as pallbearers will be Tra’ Mason, Carl Fregia, Shawn Fregia, Douglas Fregia, and Troy Touchet.

