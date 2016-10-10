The WOSMS Stallions hosted the Hamshire-Fannett short horns Thursday night to begin district play. The 8th grade B team kicked things off with a 14-0 win over HF. Jasachin Harris and Iverson Godfrey each rushed for a touchdown and Cristhofer Rodriguez scored on a 2 point conversion. The defense was lead by Robert Peeples, Malachi St. Julien and James Hales.

The 7th grade team would follow that up winning 40-0. The scoring began with a punt return for a touchdown by Quinton Walker. The Stallions would have 7 other players score as well including Cameron Judge, Elijah Gales, Ke’Zayvier Richards and DeMarion Mouton with touchdowns and 2 point conversions from Gales, Quincy Crosson, Timilyon Fisher and 2 from Jartayvon Craven. The defense gave HF fits all night lead by great play from Walker, Judge and Gales.

In the third and final game of the night, the 8th grade A team completed the sweep of the ‘horns winning 14-0. Andre’ Thomas scored the first points of the game on a pick 6, followed up by a 2 point conversion from Clint Williams. Kaiden Berry add another score with a rushing touchdown. The Stallions were lead on defense by Williams, Thomas and Tyrone Brown.

The Stallions will travel next Thursday to play Hardin Jefferson with the 8th grade B team kicking off at 5:00.