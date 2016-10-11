John Keith Evans, 69, passed away on September 26,2016, surrounded by his family. He was born on August 31, 1947 to Cotton and Nelda Evans in Orange, Texas, where he lived throughout his life. On March 21, 1970 he married Mary Lynn Reed, and together they celebrated 46 years of marriage. Johnny loved to hunt, watch the Dallas Cowboys, Gunsmoke, and listen to Willie Nelson and Hank Jr. He was also known for his ability to wrestle alligators, a skill he would show off to his grandchildren, A.A. and Katie Scales. He is survived by his wife, Mary; children, Stacy Speck and Jerrald Evans; siblings, Diana Pollard, James Evans Jr., Sandra David, Ronnie Evans, Terry Evans, and Jenny Evans; grandchildren, Andrew Roberts, Colby Roberts, Cody Speck, Kelsey Beal, Alivia Parish, Millie Evans, Brittney Speck, and Gabbi Speck; as well as six great-grandchildren.

About The Record Newspapers