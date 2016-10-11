The Orange Community Players will present “Leaving Iowa” by Tim Clue and Spike Manton. Show dates are October 13-15 and October 20, 21 and 22 at 7:37 p.m. A matinee is scheduled for October 23 at 2:37 p.m. The cast above includes; seated: Christina Gengo, Damon Gengo and Jolene Reyes; standing: Bryan Buzbee, Tiffaney Thomas, Kyree Jackson, Joshua Scales, Jona Gilchrist, Dylan Kilday, Ciarra Kendall and Madelyn Dewall. The play is directed by Damon Gengo. For more information and reservations call 409-882-9137 or visit the OCP website, orangecommunityplayers.com.

