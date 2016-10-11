Orange police are seeking witnesses to what they believe was a fatal hit and run accident last weekend.

Authorities found the body of 29-year-old Gretta Danielle Franks of Iowa, La., in a ditch paralleling the road at the 2400 block of South Lutcher on Saturday morning, Oct. 8.

City of Orange Police Department investigation indicates the dead woman may have been struck by an unknown vehicle while walking on South Lutcher during the night of Oct. 7 or morning of Oct. 8.

Evidence led the police to believe the vehicle may have stuck her with the front passenger side.

Anyone who may have witnessed the incident, or anyone with knowledge of any vehicle with front right damage or right mirror damage is asked to contact the Orange Police Department Communication Division at 409-883-1026. For follow-up information on this case, please contact the Orange Police Detective Division Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 409-883-1095.

About The Record Newspapers